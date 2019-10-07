New York Staple Dean & Deluca Closed Down; never paid mom & pop vendors

It’s been a New York institution for over 30 years but now there’s a sign on the door that says they are shut down.

The sign in front of the last Dean & Deluca in New York also says they will reopen soon but many PIX11 News spoke to today say they don’t necessarily believe that will be the case.

“There is nothing in the store, nothing in the shelves,” said Whitney Casey, who lives in SoHo and went to the store in the past few weeks.

“The cheese counter used to be just filled with cheeses from all over the world and last time I was in there they had four cheeses, it looked ridiculous,” she added.

Long-time SoHo residents will tell you it isn’t the same.

“Every time I came they didn’t have what I came for,” said Marie Valouch.

Turns out the shelves were empty because vendors stopped supplying the New York staple after they stopped paying their bills.

The New York Times reported back in April that the company owed over $100,000 to small NYC vendors, including $51,000 to Amy’s Bakery.

“It really really hurts, where you don’t have the revenue from all those sales we made with them,” said Amy Scherber, owner of Amy’s Bakery. Dean & Deluca stopped paying Amy’s Bakery back in April.

Pace, a real estate company from Thailand, bought Dean & Deluca bought back in 2014. Back then, the company had 40 US Based corporate owned stores. We reached out to Pace, who didn’t respond to our request for comment,

There are two remaining stores in Hawaii but they are independently owned. We gave them a call and they said they’ve been receiving calls from New Yorkers asking about their gift cards. The Hawaii store has tried to contact corporate but they tell us corporate has stopped picking up the phone.