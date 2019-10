Please enable Javascript to watch this video

NEW YORK — Mel Robbins is back for Motivational Mondays! Finding motivation to go to the gym, clean the house or doing laundry doesn't come easy. Mel Robbins says the solution is within you!

The three words Robbins goes by: "Do it anyway."

The key to finding motivation to do something is to just do it. "The 'anyway' is the powerful part" because you acknowledge you don't want to do it, but you'll be compelled to do it.