Midday with Muller: NYC’s homeless outreach, search for driver in NJ hit-and-run

NEW YORK — Four homeless men were killed over the weekend, and now, the city is stepping up homeless outreach, but is it too little, too late? And the search continues for the driver that fled the scene after fatally striking a 15-year-old boy in New Jersey. Also the largest cruise ship to ever dock in Manhattan has arrived, and the McRib is back again! Jay Dow, in for John Muller, has all this and more now.