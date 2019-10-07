Man seriously injured after crawling into compacter in NJ: police

LEDGEWOOD, N.J. — Authorities say a man who crawled into a cardboard compacter in New Jersey was seriously injured when an unsuspecting worker turned the machine on.

NJ.com reports that a store employee in Ledgewood Plaza in Roxbury Township carried empty boxes to the compactor behind the building and threw them in around closing time Friday night.

When he turned the machine on, he heard screams, shut it off and called 911.

Township police spokeswoman Jennifer Dillard said a 39-year-old man had crawled inside the machine earlier in the night. He was seriously injured but was expected to survive.

Dillard said investigators believe the man was intoxicated when he crawled into the machine near Best Cellars Wine and Spirits. The man was taken to a hospital for treatment. His condition wasn’t immediately available.