Man punches woman in face several times before stealing her purse in the Bronx: police

MOUNT EDEN, the Bronx – The NYPD has released new surveillance footage of a man they’ve been looking for since July after he attacked a woman on a Bronx street and stole her purse, according to police.

Back on Wednesday, July 17, the 34-year-old woman was walking on Hawkstone Street, near Walton Avenue in the Mount Eden section of the Bronx, around 5 a.m. when she was attacked, authorities said.

The unknown man unexpectedly pushed her to the ground and started punching her in the face multiple times, according to police.

Authorities said the attacker then took the woman’s purse containing personal items and fled southbound on Grand Concourse.

The woman sustained minor injuries but refused medical treatment at the scene, police said.

Submit tips to police by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), visiting www.nypdcrimestoppers.com, downloading the NYPD Crime Stoppers mobile app, or texting 274637 (CRIMES) then entering TIP577. Spanish-speaking callers are asked to dial 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).