Man follows woman inside Bronx residence, gropes her: police

BELMONT, the Bronx — A man followed a woman into her residents in Belmont and then groped her, police said.

Authorities say the incident took place at 4:30 a.m. on Sunday, July 21. A 30-year-old woman was entering her residence when an unidentified man followed her inside and engaged her in conversation. Once inside, he put his hand inside her clothes and touched her buttocks.

The victim objected to this behavior and the man fled in an unknown direction. EMS responded but the victim refused medical attention.

