Man escapes police custody in Brooklyn: authorities

BROOKLYN — Police are searching for a man who escaped from police custody in Brooklyn Monday morning.

The prisoner escaped from police around 11:30 a.m. in the vicinity of Atlantic Avenue and Court Street in the area bordering Boerum Hill and Brooklyn Heights, police said.

Video from Citizen App shows a heavy police presence in the vicinity of the incident.

The circumstances of his arrest and how he escaped were not immediately disclosed.

His name was not immediately released.

The man being sought is described to be 6-feet 1-inch tall and was last seen wearing green Adidas sweatpants and a shirt.