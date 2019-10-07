J.D. Salinger manuscripts, personal items part of new NY Public Library exhibit

MIDTOWN — The New York Public Library will display over 200 personal items from prolific author J.D. Salinger in a special new exhibit at their flagship Manhattan location, the library said Monday.

The exhibit, simply called “J.D. Salinger,” will allow visitors to take a glimpse at rare items from the novelist’s archive, including original manuscripts, personal letters, family photographs, one of his typewriters, items from his childhood, notebooks and more.

One of the most exciting items to be displayed is the original typescript of Salinger’s “The Catcher in the Rye,” revised by the author, as well as the revised galley proofs of the iconic novel.

The exhibit was organized by Salinger’s son Matt Salinger and widow Colleen Salinger, alongside the NYPL’s Director of Special Collections and Exhibitions Declan Kiely.

The exhibit launches on Friday, October 18 and runs through January 19, 2020, the library said in a press release.

Those wishing to catch a glimpse of the rare literary relics can find them at the Sue and Edgar Wachenheim III Gallery at the Stephen A. Schwarzman Building at the NYPL’s flagship branch on Fifth Avenue, between West 40th Street and West 42nd Street.