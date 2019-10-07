Iron Skillet Cook Off: Cooking for a good cause

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

NEW YORK — The Iron Skillet Cook Off is a unique and exciting culinary competition between firefighters from each of the city's five boroughs, each paired up with some of the finest professional chefs in the area.

All proceeds benefit World Cares Center's ability to respond to disasters and crises across the United States and abroad, preparing and equipping community volunteers with training, protective equipment, and critical life-saving skills and supplies.

This year's competition will take place on Oct. 7 at the Federal Hall National Memorial at 26 Wall St. PIX11’s Kirstin Cole will serve as the Master of Ceremonies and Dan Mannarino joins the panel of judges.

Tickets are still available here: www.worldcares.org.