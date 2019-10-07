Gov. Murphy, local officials announce efforts to ensure NJ schools have access to clean water

NEW JERSEY — In an effort to strengthen New Jersey’s response to lead testing and ensuring students have access to clean water in schools, Gov. Phil Murphy and local officials announced several initiatives Monday.

Efforts include a three-pronged approach to enhance key lead testing and remediation.

The state’s Department of Education will require schools to test for lead every three years, rather than every six years. Regulations will also include enforcement measures against non-compliant schools.

The DOE will also create and host a centralized, state-managed database complete with lead testing results from all school districts.

The Administration will also prioritize remediation projects for districts with lead action level exceedances by using $100 million voter-approved bond funding for school water infrastructure improvement projects.

Murphy said using the state’s resources to incorporate testing and repairing will strengthen “efforts to overcome a statewide challenge that has been building over many decades.”

“Every child deserves to drink water that’s free of lead, and every parent deserves to know if their child’s school has lead in their pipes, sinks, or water fountains. We’re here to announce steps to give parents and communities easy-to-access and up-to-date information on their child’s school’s water. It’s a level of transparency many of us have been calling for, for years now,” said U.S. Congressman Josh Gottheimer.

The efforts come as parts of New Jersey are in the middle of a lead crisis. In Newark, tests showed chemicals used to prevent lead leaching from pipes into drinking water weren’t effective. Water filters handed out to Newark residents last year, but several homes still tested to have high lead levels. More than 100,000 cases of water bottles have since been distributed.