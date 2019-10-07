Disabled NY pup wins spot in global pet calendar contest

AMHERST, N.H. — A disabled dog from upstate New York was selected to be in part of a global pet calendar!

Leo, a 9-month-old Catahoula mix, was one of the lucky pets who got a spot in the 2020 Walkin’ Pets Calendar. The organization received submissions from 27 different countries — this year included goats, cats, a duck and even a chicken.

Leo was rescued from a backyard breeder who didn’t want him due to his paralyzed legs. Now, Leo has a fur-ever home with a family who instantly fell in love with him, calling him “the most lovable dog.”

This pup spends his weekends at racetracks throughout the Northeast region, teaching people that love can raise spirits and show how happy a life on wheels can be!

Proceeds from the calendar will be donated to the Handicapped Pets Foundation to help disabled and injured pets in need to get wheelchairs.

Boone, another disabled dog, was picked to be on the cover of the upcoming calendar.