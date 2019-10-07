Construction worker seriously injured when hit in head by falling rocks: FDNY

FLATIRON DISTRICT — A construction worker was hospitalized with serious injuries after being hit in the head by rocks in Manhattan Monday, according to the FDNY.

Authorities said the call came in just past noon for a man in cardiac arrest near West 21st Street and Fifth Avenue in the Flatiron District.

Officials said the worker was struck in the head by falling rocks and was bleeding from his head.

Police said the construction worker was hit by a car during the incident. It was not immediately disclosed whether he was hit by the car before or after being struck by falling rocks.

The man, who was described as awake and breathing, was taken to a local hospital in serious condition, the FDNY said.