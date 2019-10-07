City steps up resources for homeless after 4 men murdered in Chinatown

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

NEW YORK — Mayor Bill de Blasio's office announced Monday the city is increasing outreach teams and resources for the homeless population in the Chinatown area of Downtown Manhattan after four homeless men were murdered.

Beginning Monday, mental health support teams will be on-site at community locations throughout the week to provide support and connect people to mental health and other supportive social services.

NYPD has also deployed additional officers to patrol the neighborhood.

The city will also increase the frequency of outreach in the area HOME-STAT teams will offer services and assistance, working to gain their trust with the goal of addressing underlying issues that have contributed to their street homelessness.

All street homeless outreach teams have access to:

Licensed clinicians who work with clients on the streets, provide ongoing case management, and assess each individual for immediate risk/crisis during each encounter

Psychiatrists who perform psychiatric evaluations on the streets, as needed, helping understand and how better to meet the individual needs of each street homeless New Yorker

Substance use resources, including ability to immediately connect individuals to detox and other rehabilitation programs—and are trained in naloxone administration

“What happened this weekend shakes the conscience of who we are as New Yorkers,” said de Blasio.

“We are sending experts to the neighborhood to provide support during this difficult time, and will continue to assess how to prevent tragedies like this from happening in the future."

Four men homeless men were killed and another man was injured as they slept on the streets early Saturday. Police said all men were struck with what appeared to be a metal pipe.

Police arrested 24-year-old Randy Santos, who is also homeless, and he is currently facing multiple charges including murder and attempted murder, the NYPD said Sunday.