Brooklyn mother says her apartment is making her daughter sick

EAST NEW YORK, Brooklyn — Kesia Kelly is a mother of four who lives at the Linden Houses in Brooklyn.

Kelly says her apartment is making her 11-year-old daughter sick.

“My sister has gotten sick. My mom has gotten sick,” said Nyree Kelly, one of Kesia Kelly’s daughters.

Kelly says she’s wrapped her sink in plastic to keep the sewage and bugs out. PIX11 saw first hand that strategy isn’t working. Kelly’s bathroom ceiling is covered in mold and covering the walls, there is duct tape and plastic everywhere.

Nyree Kelly says her 11-year-old sister is constantly sick and showed us doctors note about her asthma. Kelly also showed us the numerous complaints her family has filed to get fixes, over the past few months.

PIX11 immediately reached out to NYCHA. A spokesperson quickly sent us this statement back saying: “NYCHA prioritizes immediate health and safety concerns in our residents’ homes. We ask that all residents continue to use the MyNychaApp or call the Customer Contact Center at 718-707-7771 to create a work order ticket for any maintenance needs.”

Kelly says they have filed numerous complaints and just want to see a plumber and action.