‘Answer the Call’ helps families of first responders who died in the line of duty

Posted 8:14 PM, October 7, 2019

Former New York Ranger's captain and Stanley Cup champion Mark Messier's playing days are behind him, but he's making some big moves off the ice today.
He serves on the board for the Police and Fire Widows and Children Benefit Fund, which supports families of first responders killed in the line of duty.

The organization has been around since 1985 and provides financial assistance to the widows and children of NYPD, FDNY, and Port Authority officers killed in the line of duty.

To date, the charity has distributed over $150 million to families across our area.

Hear more from Messier in the video above.

