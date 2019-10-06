Woman wakes up to man groping her in Brooklyn apartment

SUNSET PARK, Brooklyn — A 25-year-old woman was asleep in the bedroom of her Sunset Park apartment Sunday when a man walked in and touched her, police said.

The man fled the apartment, which is near Sixth Ave and 40th Street, after the woman woke up, officials said. She was not injured.

Her door had been unlocked.

Surveillance video shows the man at a nearby bodega.

Police have asked for help identifying the man.

Submit tips to police by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), visiting http://www.nypdcrimestoppers.com, downloading the NYPD Crime Stoppers mobile app, or texting 274637 (CRIMES) then entering TIP577. Spanish-speaking callers are asked to dial 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).