Woman, man shot in Brooklyn

CROWN HEIGHTS, Brooklyn — A woman and a man were both shot in Crown Heights early on Sunday, police said.

The woman, 22, was shot in her arm and leg, an NYPD spokesperson said. The man, 23, was shot in the abdomen.

They were hit around 1 a.m. near Classon Avenue and Park Place, officials said.

Both were hospitalized and are unlikely to die.

Police have not yet released any details on the shooter.

Submit tips to police by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), visiting http://www.nypdcrimestoppers.com, downloading the NYPD Crime Stoppers mobile app, or texting 274637 (CRIMES) then entering TIP577. Spanish-speaking callers are asked to dial 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).