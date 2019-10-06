Oktoberfest comes to the Lower East Side

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

LOWER EAST SIDE, Manhattan — It’s the first weekend in October and that means it's time for the Lower East Side version of Oktoberfest, complete with beer-filled pumpkins.

The Oktoberfest Das Boot party was in full swing Sunday at the Loreley on Rivington Street.

There’s a roasted pig, pumpkin flavored beer flowing out of pumpkin kegs and servers in Lederhosen and dirndl skirts.

It’s hard to know if you are in Munich or on the lower east side of Manhattan.

PIX11 found just one server who was actually German born — Birger Hennings vouches for the German authenticity of this particular Oktoberfest.

With customers dancing In the aisles, this was an Oktoberfest to remember, particularly with these beer filled pumpkin kegs.

Prost to all!