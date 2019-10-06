Man attacks Bronx bodega worker with metal pipe

MOTT HAVEN, the Bronx — A Bronx bodega worker suffered a broken arm and laceration to the head during an attack, police said Sunday.

Police say a man with a pipe assaulted a bodega worker in the Bronx. (NYPD)

The 37-year-old employee argued with a man on Sept. 24 in the Third Avenue store near East 142nd Street, officials said. The man left, then came back with the metal pipe.

The pipe-wielding man swung at the worker, then fled the bodega, police said.

The NYPD has asked for help identifying the man with the pipe.

