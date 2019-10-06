Man attacks Bronx bodega worker with metal pipe

MOTT HAVEN, the Bronx — A Bronx bodega worker suffered a broken arm and laceration to the head during an attack, police said Sunday.

The 37-year-old employee argued with a man on Sept. 24 in the Third Avenue store near East 142nd Street, officials said. The man left, then came back with the metal pipe.

The pipe-wielding man swung at the worker, then fled the bodega, police said.

The NYPD has asked for help identifying the man with the pipe.

Submit tips to police by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), visiting http://www.nypdcrimestoppers.com, downloading the NYPD Crime Stoppers mobile app, or texting 274637 (CRIMES) then entering TIP577. Spanish-speaking callers are asked to dial 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).