Man arrested in fatal Bronx subway shooting of 25-year-old man: police

THE BRONX — An arrest has been made after a man was shot and killed in a Bronx subway station Friday night, according to authorities.

Police arrested Rafael Hollis, 29, of the Bronx, in the fatal shooting, the NYPD said Sunday.

Hollis is now charged with murder, manslaughter, criminal possession of a weapon and acting in a manner injurious to a child, according to police.

The arrest comes just days after 25-year-old James Cubille was fatally shot in the torso inside the 167th Street subway station, around the corner from the Grand Concourse, around 6:30 p.m. Friday, officials said.