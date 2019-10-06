Man arrested in fatal Bronx subway shooting of 25-year-old man: police

Posted 2:31 PM, October 6, 2019, by

Rafael Hollis, arrested in a fatal Bronx subway shooting on Friday, October 4, 2019. (NYPD)

THE BRONX — An arrest has been made after a man was shot and killed in a Bronx subway station Friday night, according to authorities.

Police arrested Rafael Hollis, 29, of the Bronx, in the fatal shooting, the NYPD said Sunday.

Hollis is now charged with murder, manslaughter, criminal possession of a weapon and acting in a manner injurious to a child, according to police.

The arrest comes just days after 25-year-old James Cubille was fatally shot in the torso inside the 167th Street subway station, around the corner from the Grand Concourse, around 6:30 p.m. Friday, officials said.

AlertMe
Related stories
Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.