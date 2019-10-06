Man, 26, fatally shot in front of Manhattan beauty salon

EAST HARLEM — A 26-year0old man was fatally shot in East Harlem on Saturday night, police said.

Officers responding to reports of an assault in front of an East 116th Street beauty salon found the man with a gunshot wound to the torso, an NYPD official said.

The man was rushed to a local hospital where he was pronounce deceased.

Police have not yet released the victim’s name. They also haven’t released information on the shooter.

No arrests have been made.

