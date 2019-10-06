Long Island woman arrested in hit-and-run that left man seriously injured: police

COPIAGUE, L.I. — A driver is facing charges on Long Island after she allegedly struck a man and drove off Saturday night, Suffolk County police said Sunday.

According to authorities, Sagrario Lopez-Escobar, 67, was driving her Toyota Sequoia westbound on 43rd Street, near Atlantic street in Copiague, around 10:30 p.m. when she struck a man walking along the road.

Police said Lopez-Escobar drove off, leaving the scene of the collision.

The man, whose identity has yet to be released, was taken to a local hospital with serious injuries, officials said.

Lopez-Escobar, who lives just blocks away from where the incident took place, was apprehended and arrested at her home shortly after, according to police.

The woman was charged with leaving the scene of an accident involving personal injury and is scheduled to be arraigned Sunday at the First District Court in Central Islip, authorities said.