Former President Jimmy Carter needed stitches after falling at home days after 95th birthday

Former President Jimmy Carter had to get stitches on Sunday after a fall at his home in Plains, Georgia, according to a statement from the Carter Center.

But Carter, who turned 95 on Tuesday, is doing fine, the statement said. The fall won’t stop him from attending a planned event in Tennessee related to his work with Habitat for Humanity.

“He said he feels fine and wanted everyone to know that he and Mrs. Carter are eager to be at Habitat for Humanity’s Jimmy and Rosalynn Carter Work Project in Nashville, Tennessee,” the Carter Center said. The event runs from October 6 through 11.

Carter, the oldest living former US president, is expected to help build 21 new homes in Nashville, the organization previously said.

He’s resumed working with Habitat for Humanity following a hip surgery in May, after another fall at his home.