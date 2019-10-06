Cheetah cub and rescue puppy spark unlikely friendship

CINCINNATI — Kris the cheetah is three months old and her unlikely new best friend is a rescue dog named Remus.

When watching Kris and Remus romp and play, you might think they’re a casual pairing of fast friends. In reality, the choice to bring the two together was very deliberate.

Kris was the only surviving cub from her litter, so she was raised with no siblings.

That’s where Remus comes in. Zookeepers at the Cincinnati Zoo introduced the canine for companionship and said they selected him because he is good-natured and highly energetic.

