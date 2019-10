MARINE PARK, Brooklyn — A body was pulled from the water off of Glass Bottle Beach on Sunday, police said.

Police responded to a 911 call for a person floating in the water around 5:10 p.m., according to the NYPD.

The male’s body was taken to Gateway Marina where he was pronounced deceased at the scene by Emergency Medical Services.

The medical examiner will determine the cause of death.

Police have not yet released the victim’s name.