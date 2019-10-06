4 killed, 5 injured in shooting at Kansas City bar

KANSAS CITY, Kan. — Four people were killed and five were wounded in a shooting at a bar in Kansas City, Kansas, early Sunday morning, police said.

Police received a call about a shooting at the Tequila KC bar at 1:27 a.m. local time, police spokesman Thomas Tomasic said.

Police said someone entered the bar and opened fire. Four people were shot dead inside the bar. Five others were taken to a hospital in stable condition for treatment.

The victims have not been identified.

No one has been arrested in the shooting. Authorities do not know if there is more than one shooter. The motive for the shooting is also unknown.

“We do not have a good enough description yet, to put anything out for a suspect, or suspects, we don’t even know how many,” Tomasic said.

Detectives are now on scene looking for surveillance video of the area. Officers have cleared the bar and are waiting on a search warrant to re-enter it.