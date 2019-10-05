Shots fired during dispute in the Bronx; 1 man injured: cops

SOUNDVIEW, the Bronx — A dispute sparked a shooting that left one man injured in the Bronx, police said.

Several men were involved in a dispute just in the vicinity of McGraw and Taylor avenues in Soundview before 2 a.m. Friday, cops said.

They displayed firearms and began to shoot each other, according to police.

A 32-year-old man was struck in the hand, torso and groin area, police said.

He was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, cops said.

Police released surveillance footage of the incident, which shows at least two people opening fire before fleeing.

