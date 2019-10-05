School janitor allegedly sent love letters to 7-year-old student

SHIRLEY, N.Y. — An elementary school janitor is accused of sending love letters to a 7-year-old student.

The 18-year-old janitor was arrested and faces charges of endangering the welfare of a child.

Police say the janitor, who is employed at John S. Hobart Elementary School in Shirley, engaged in a face-to-face conversation with a 7-year-old girl on Oct. 3.

He inquired about her access to the internet and electronic means of communication and gave the girl his number, telling her to contact him, according to police.

Further investigation revealed he had left notes of adoration in the student’s desk prior to the in-person conversation.

The man, whose identity was not released, was arrested at the school Friday morning.

Police are asking anyone who may have experienced a similar incident to call Seventh Precinct Crime Section at 631-852-8726.