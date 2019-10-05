Long Island man arrested after several ‘ghost guns’ found in his possession

LONG ISLAND, N.Y. — A man was arrested after authorities found several illegal “ghost gun” firearms in his possession.

The FBI conducted a long-term investigation and secured a warrant to John Dejana’s Long Island home on Oct. 3.

When they arrived, authorities recovered 11 illegal “ghost guns,” firearms without serial numbers or identification, inside his home and vehicle, police said.

About 3,000 rounds of ammunition and quantities of marijuana and anabolic steroids, five assault rifles, 12 ammunition magazines and four “ghost gun building kits,” were also recovered.

Dejana, 47, faces a charge of criminal possession of a weapon.