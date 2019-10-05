Long Island man allegedly attacks, rapes woman he met online

EAST ATLANTIC BEACH, N.Y. — A man is accused of raping and attacking a woman he met online.

A 31-year-old woman made contact with 23-year-old Aden Alvarez on the social media site “Locanto” and made arrangements to meet at a residence along Oswego Avenue in East Atlantic Beach, police said.

When the victim tried to leave during their meeting on Oct. 1, Alvarez physically assaulted, restrained and sexually assaulted her, according to police.

After Alvarez fled the home, the victim was able to free herself and contact police, authorities said.

She was taken to the hospital where she was treated for a broken nose, fractured skull, cuts and bruises.

Three days later, police responded to a call of a possible trespasser located in a shed of an East Atlantic Beach home. Cops arrived to find Alvarez in the shed, at which point he was also identified as the suspect involved in the sexual assualt.

He faces charges of rape, assault, strangulation, burglary, unlawful imprisonment, kidnapping and criminal trespass.