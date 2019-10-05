Four homeless men killed, 1 injured in Chinatown attack; suspect in custody: police

LOWER MANHATTAN — Four homeless men were killed, and another man was injured during an attack in Manhattan early Saturday.

Authorities responded to the incident just before 2 a.m. in the vicinity of Doyers Street and the Bowery in Chinatown.

When they arrived, police found a man with trauma to his head, authorities said. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Three other homeless men were found dead along East Broadway shortly after, according to authorities.

Another 49-year-old man, believed to be homeless, was found with a head injury, cops said. He was taken to the hospital in serious condition.

A 24-year-old man was taken into custody, police said. A metal object was recovered.

The motive behind the incidents were not immediately known.