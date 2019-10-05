DoorDash driver fatally shot while making delivery in NJ: authorities

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

PATERSON, N.J. — A DoorDash driver was shot and killed while making a delivery in New Jersey Friday night, authorities said.

Police responded to calls of shots fired in the intersection of Harrison Street and Rosa Parks Boulevard in Paterson just before 10:30 p.m.

When they arrived, officers found a vehicle that crashed through a fence and struck a shed.

Petra Rhoden, 43, was found in the driver’s seat of the vehicle with an apparent gunshot wound, cops said.

She was taken to the hospital where she died from her injuries shortly after, police said.

According to authorities, Rhoden was making a DoorDash food delivery along Harrison Street when she was shot. She drove off before crashing a short distance away.

The Passaic County Prosecutor’s Office asks anyone with additional information about this incident to contact us on our tips line at 1-877-370-PCPO or tips@passaiccountynj.org or contact the Paterson Police Detective Bureau at 973-321-1120.