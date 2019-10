Please enable Javascript to watch this video

RONKONKOMA, New York — Luckily no one was hurt after a salon in Ronkonkoma had an unexpected guest Saturday.

A deer crashed in to the 'Be.you.tiful Hair Salon' at 344 Portion Road early Saturday afternoon around 12:30 p.m.

By the time police arrived, the deer had fled the scene.

A woman was taken to Stony Brook University Hospital with non-life threatening injuries to her head and leg.