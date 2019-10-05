$27,000 worth of cash, jewelry stolen from Queens home: police

HOLLIS HILLS, Queens — Police are looking for the person accused of stealing thousands of dollars in cash and jewelry from a Queens home Thursday morning.

Police say the man entered the home on 210th Street through a rear-room window around 10:30 a.m.

Once inside the Hollis Hills home, he removed $27,000 in cash, bracelets and rings from the bedroom, according to police.

He fled the location before any of the residents returned home, cops said.

Police released surveillance photos of the suspect who was last seen wearing a jacket with the words “Santa Cruz” on the back.

Submit tips to police by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), visiting www.nypdcrimestoppers.com, downloading the NYPD Crime Stoppers mobile app, or texting 274637 (CRIMES) then entering TIP577. Spanish-speaking callers are asked to dial 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).