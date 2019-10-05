15-year-old boy killed, dad injured in NJ hit-and-run

LAKEWOOD, N.J. — A 15-year-old boy was struck and killed in an apparent hit-and-run in New Jersey Friday night, police said.

The teen and his father were walking along Oak Street in the Lakewood section of New Jersey when they were both struck by a vehicle just after 10 p.m., according to police.

The vehicle, which police described as a dark-colored, newer-model Jeep Cherokee, did not remain at the scene and continued to drive south on Albert Avenue, authorities said.

The boy sustained significant injuries throughout his body. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

The teen’s 37-year-old father was taken to the hospital for an elbow injury and further evaluation.

Anyone with information is urged to contact the Lakewood Police Department at 732-363-0200.