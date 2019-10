KENSINGTON, Brooklyn — A 10-year-old boy is in critical condition after being struck while riding his bike.

The boy was on his bicycle near the corner of Foster Avenue and Seton Place when he was struck by a vehicle trying to make a left turn around 10:30 a.m. Saturday, police said.

The boy was taken to the hospital in critical condition.

The driver, who police said was unlicensed at the time, remained on scene.

Charges against the driver are pending, police said.