Strut Your Mutt: Best Friends’ event works to raise money for homeless dogs and cats

NEW YORK — Best Friends‘ Strut Your Mutt event returns to New York City!

The event brings communities together to raise money and save the lives of homeless pets. The event will be held at Hudson River Park’ Pier 84 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

The fundraising walk and festival showcases four-, three- and two-legged friends of all ages. Everyone can enjoy activities like doggie yoga and reiki, paw painting, a “Smooch Your Pooch” photo booth. Contests and giveaways will also take place.

This year’s fundraising goal is $600,000.

Several four-legged friends stopped by PIX11 to give us a sneak peek of some furry friends we may come across during the event on Saturday, Oct. 5.

For more information, click here to visit the Best Friends website.