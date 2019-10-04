‘Pup-up shop’ makes for best dog day ever in Williamsburg

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

WILLIAMSBURG, Brooklyn — The Dodo’s Best Dog Day Halloween edition is a month-long 'pup-up' extravaganza in Williamsburg.

It features complete a pumpkin patch, a corn maze, a dog park serving bowser beer and a six-foot long slide into a ball pit, all for the beloved bowser or pampered pooch.

“The best dog day ever is really all about the love of your animal and every activation is about your dog first,” Venus Ferrer, one of the planners told PIX11 News.

“It’s the best day he’s ever had,” Nick Dirubio said of his staffordshire terrier, Franco. “He’s the happiest I’ve ever seen him,” he added.

“They are like our human babies,” Amber Martin, a dog owner, told PIX11 News. “I don’t have a human baby, so it’s all geared to dogs,” she added.

Manny the frenchie is a dog influencer who just had to sample the dog sundaes for his three million Instagram and Facebook followers.

“I never thought I’d be working for my dog and he’d be bringing me to these amazing events,” Amber Chavez, Manny’s “momager” told PIX11 News. “Very fulfilling and very fun,” she added.

This pup-up did have a serious side with Project Forever Home trying to encourage adoptable rescues.

“This is Loki, a six month old yorkie mix available through adoption through Muddy Paws Rescue,” Erika Maher, a volunteer with Muddy Paws Rescue, told PIX11 News.

But with Halloween just weeks away, the dress-up closet was a biggest draw with canines as lions, hot dogs, banana heads and rainbows. Tickets are $35 for a pair of human and furry partners and runs through October 27.