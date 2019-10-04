Police: ‘Jersey Shore’ star arrested in LA after struggle

LOS ANGELES  — Los Angeles police say “Jersey Shore” star Ronnie Ortiz-Magro has been arrested on suspicion of kidnapping and had to be shocked with a stun gun while being taken into custody.

Officer Jeff Lee said Ortiz-Magro was taken into custody early Friday after police responded to a report of a physical altercation in the Hollywood Hills.

Lee says the 33-year-old Ortiz-Magro was uncooperative and officers used a stun gun to take him into custody. He was released from jail later in the day.

Police did not identify who Ortiz-Magro is accused of fighting with.

Lee says a child who was at the residence was unharmed.

Phone and email messages left for Ortiz-Magro’s manager were not immediately returned.

 

