NYPD steps up security for ‘Joker’ opening day

MIDTOWN, Manhattan — One of the most anticipated movies of the year opens nationwide today: 'Joker' starring Joaquin Phoenix.

But as the excitement of moviegoers grows, so do does the security.

The NYPD is increasing its presence with some heavily armed officers are stationed at multiple theaters in the city. The NYPD is also deploying undercover officers.

It’s the same with law enforcement across the country. 'Joker' is sparking fears of real life violence. The extra measures come as the FBI reports disturbing chatter on the dark web about possible mass shootings during the film opening night.

The threats are from extremists who identify with the angry lonely nature of the Joker character. In 2012, a gunman killed 12 and injured dozens when he opened fire during a batman film in Aurora, Colorado, though all reports have said that man was not inspired by the Joker.

Many fans we talked to tonight say all the extra security is unnecessary and the NYPD says there are no specific credible threats. They're reminding everyone to follow the "if you see something, say something" mantra.