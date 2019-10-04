News Closeup: Republican challenges Staten Island’s Max Rose, who now favors impeachment inquiry

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Nicole Malliotakis, a Republican from Staten Island, is running for Congress in the 11th District, hoping to unseat Democrat Max Rose.

Rose, in her opinion, just flip flopped on calling for impeachment proceedings against President Trump.

"I think this is a witch hunt," said Malliotakis. "Now he's showing his true colors."

She cites her nine years in the Assembly as having the pulse of what's good for her district and this country. Much of that remains to be seen going forward.

Marvin also hosted guests Hank Sheinkopf, a political consultant, and Alain Sanders, a professor at Saint Peter's University in Jersey City, NJ. Their discussion centered on impeachment issues.

"Of concern is this," said Sanders, "does this confirm the president is willing to put his political interests ahead of the country's interests."