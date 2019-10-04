New York Pizza Festival showcases pizza from city, Italy

NEW YORK — Pizza lovers, this one’s for you.

From Naples to New York, pizza will be showcased in the Big Apple for one weekend during the Second Annual New York Pizza Festival.

The event, hosted by the Belmont Business Improvement District, will be a star-studded, two-day event, where renowned pizza makers, chefs and culinary personalities showcase their skill.

The festival will feature tastings from 25 U.S. pizza makers and five from Italy.

The event benefits the Slice Out Hunger organization, which campaigns to support American hunger relief and prevention initiatives.

For tickets, click here.