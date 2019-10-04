Man masturbates in front of woman on No. 1 train near Times Square: police

TIMES SQUARE — Police are looking for a man accused of exposing and touching himself in front of a woman on a Manhattan subway Wednesday morning.

The 38-year-old woman was standing on a southbound No. 1 train as it traveled near the 42nd Street–Times Square station, just before 8 a.m. when the lewd act occurred, according to authorities.

Police said the unknown man began to masturbate in full view of the woman as she rode the train.

When the subway doors opened at the next station, the woman got off the train and found a police officer to report the incident, officials said.

The man who exposed himself remained on the train as it traveled on and his current whereabouts are not known, police said.

Police have released the above surveillance image of a man they are looking for in connection to the incident, describing him as about 20 to 30 years old and last seen wearing a white t-shirt and a red sweatshirt.

