Man dead in Bronx subway shooting: police

THE BRONX — A 25-year-old man is dead after being shot inside the 167th Street subway station in the Bronx on Friday evening, according to police.

Authorities received a report of an assault at the station at 6:34 p.m. Friday evening. Upon arrival, officers discovered the victim with a gunshot wound to his torso. EMS transported the victim to Lincoln Medical Center, where he was later pronounced dead.

There have been no arrests and police are still investigating. The identity of the victim is being concealed pending family notification.