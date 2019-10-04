Long Island man finds stranger sleeping in his bathroom: police

CORAM, L.I. — Suffolk County police are looking for an unknown man they say was discovered sleeping in the bathroom of a Long Island man’s home in September.

No long after a Coram man got home to his condominium on Willow Drive around 8 a.m. on September 1, he walked into his bathroom to find a strange man sleeping there, authorities said.

The unidentified man woke up and fled from the home before police could get there, but not before the homeowner could snap the above photo of the intruder, officials said.

Suffolk County Crime Stoppers is offering a cash reward of up to $5,000 for any information that leads to the arrest of the man who trespassed into the Coram man’s home.

Anyone with information about these incidents can contact Suffolk County Crime Stoppers to submit an anonymous tip by calling 1-800-220-TIPS, texting “SCPD” and your message to “CRIMES” (274637) or by email at http://www.tipsubmit.com. All calls, text messages and emails will be kept confidential.