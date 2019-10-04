Injuries reported after 5-alarm fire tears through Bronx apartment building: officials

THE BRONX — People are receiving medical attention after a five-alarm fire went through a six-story building in the Mt. Eden section of The Bronx.

The fire was first reported as a two-alarm blaze at 8:30 p.m. on the top floor and through the roof of a building.

FDNY is still attacking the fire with at least three tower ladders which are used to attack a fire from above.

Firefighters are carrying hoses up six flights of stairs.

