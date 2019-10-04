Injuries reported after 5-alarm fire tears through Bronx apartment building: officials

Posted 9:51 PM, October 4, 2019, by and , Updated at 09:52PM, October 4, 2019

THE BRONX — People are receiving medical attention after a five-alarm fire went through a six-story building in the Mt. Eden section of The Bronx.

Photo via Citizen app

The fire was first reported as a two-alarm blaze at 8:30 p.m. on the top floor and through the roof of a building.

FDNY is still attacking the fire with at least three tower ladders which are used to attack a fire from above.

Firefighters are carrying hoses up six flights of stairs.

This is a developing story; check back for updates and get the PIX11 News app to stay informed all day.

Photo Gallery

AlertMe
Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.