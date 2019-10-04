Funeral Friday for slain NYPD Officer Brian Mulkeen

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Funeral services for NYPD Officer Brian Mulkeen, killed by "friendly fire" while in a struggle with a suspect in the Bronx early last Sunday, will be held on Friday at 11 a.m.

You can watch the funeral for the fallen hero live on TV on PIX11, on PIX11's Facebook page and right in this story.

The funeral will be at Church of the Sacred Heart in Monroe.

Ahead of the funeral, hundreds of mourners stood in the rain Thursday to pay their respects to the family of the 33-year-old officer at his wake at Smith, Seaman & Quackenbush Funeral Home, also in Monroe.

Bronx Borough President Ruben Diaz Jr. was at the wake and recalled the moment he got the call about the shooting.

"Your heart drops when you hear this," the borough president said. "Officer Mulkeen died a hero."

Many other city officials have spoken of Mulkeen's heroism and bravery in the past week since his fatal shooting.

"Make no mistake, we lost a life of a courageous public servant solely due to a violent criminal who put the lives of the police and all the people we serve in jeopardy," NYPD Commissioner James O'Neill said Monday.

Mulkeen and his partner were patrolling the streets around the Edenwald Houses, investigating gang activity, which included recent shootings in the area, when O'Neill said Mulkeen initiated a chase with Williams, who was carrying the allegedly illegal firearm.

Mulkeen was shot multiple times during what police described as as "violent struggle" with the armed man, who was also fatally shot. The medical examiner found the officer was shot in his head and torso.

Police officials later confirmed the fatal shooting was a "tragic case of friendly fire."

