JAMAICA, Queens — A fire tore through a vacant house in Queens Friday morning.

Authorities responded to the call around 10:30 a.m. and arrived to the Pinegrove Street home in Jamaica.

Firefighters arrived to the three-story house to see the fire on the first and second floors.

Video from Citizen App shows thick smoke and flames coming from the home’s windows.

One firefighter sustained a minor injury and was taken to the hospital for treatment.