Dying dog looking for home to spend final days

OAKLAND, N.J. — A New Jersey animal refuge is on a mission to find a forever home for one of its residents.

A rottweiler named Autumn has been diagnosed with bone cancer and has only weeks to live. She’s energetic and full of life and there isn’t a belly rub she’s turned down.

The pup was recently pulled from a New Jersey kennel by staff from the Ramapo-Bergen Animal Refuge after she was surrendered by her owners, who kept her outdoors for a good part of her life. A scan of her limping leg later uncovered devastating news.

Megan Brinster, Executive Director of the refuge, says she knew their options were limited but took the diagnosis in stride.

"We realized what we could actually do for her is provide her with the best end of life care she could possibly get," Brinster told PIX11 News.

The hunt for a foster home which would essentially serve as a hospice for the dying dog was posted on Facebook and almost immediately went viral. Applications and donations flooded in.

"I think so many people could relate to not only having cancer in their life or someone they love but also the sense of your older and you’re alone and not wanting to be in that situation," Brinster said. "It really brought out the best in people."

As the staff at the refuge scour through applications, Autumn is living her best life, getting treats and love at the front office of the refuge.

The team expects to place her in foster care any day now, hopeful that her remaining weeks are spent getting the attention she always deserved but never got.