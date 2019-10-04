Cops identify suspect sought in Bronx machete murder

THROGS NECK, the Bronx — Authorities have identified the man accused of running over his wife and attacking her with a machete in the Bronx.

Victor Mateo, 63, is being sought by police for the death of Noelia Mateo.

Police responded to a call along Ellsworth Avenue in Throgs Neck around 7 a.m. Thursday and found 58-year-old Noelia Mateo unconscious. She was pronounced dead at the hospital, authorities said.

Police sources said the victim’s estranged husband ran her over with a vehicle before attacking her with a machete.

Victor di Cristina, a resident in the neighborhood, witnessed the incident and tried to stop the man.

“He ended up with a machete and he’s banging away at her with a machete,” he said. “I ran over there. I was about 10 or 15 feet away from him and I was screaming at him to stop.”

Victor Mateo is described to be 5-feet 9-inches with salt and pepper hair.

Submit tips to police by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), visiting www.nypdcrimestoppers.com, downloading the NYPD Crime Stoppers mobile app, or texting 274637 (CRIMES) then entering TIP577. Spanish-speaking callers are asked to dial 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).